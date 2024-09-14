Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $551.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $547.86 and a 200-day moving average of $544.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

