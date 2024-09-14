Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded Canaan to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 59.66% and a negative net margin of 158.65%. The firm had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Canaan by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 736,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,690 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canaan by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,557 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

