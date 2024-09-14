Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 14.95 ($0.20). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 26,693 shares traded.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 0.41.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

