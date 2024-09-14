Roth Mkm Boosts InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Price Target to $160.00

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

InterDigital Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 50.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

