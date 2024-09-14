Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 10,000 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197.75.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total transaction of C$1,706,874.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:RY opened at C$168.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$236.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$168.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.