RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.79 and last traded at $119.38. Approximately 536,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,011,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 47.3% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $35,285,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

