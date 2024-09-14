Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.29 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

