Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.69.

RBRK stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $5,613,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

