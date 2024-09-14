Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.21. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Russel Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

