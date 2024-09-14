Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.14.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.10%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

