SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.90). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.90), with a volume of 965,833 shares.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.
SafeCharge International Group Company Profile
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
Further Reading
