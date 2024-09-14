SALT Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $12.94 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

