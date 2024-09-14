Sanctum Infinity (INF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $178.97 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $178.97 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $170.14 or 0.00283982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,051,928 tokens. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,052,757.91686864. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 171.05788363 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,790,640.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

