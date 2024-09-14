Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.7 %

SNY opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

