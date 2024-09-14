SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 1,033.0% in August

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,100 shares, a growth of 1,033.0% from the August 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 accounts for about 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.