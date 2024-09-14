Schiavi & Co LLC Purchases 26,868 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 10.6% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $59.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

