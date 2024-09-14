Schiavi & Co LLC Purchases 33 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

