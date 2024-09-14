Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

