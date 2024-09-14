Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.