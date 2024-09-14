Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Agilis Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

