SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SciSparc Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SPRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 648,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

