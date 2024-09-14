Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Security National Financial stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $85.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 58.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Security National Financial by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

