SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of S stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,453,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

