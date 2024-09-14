SES AI (NYSE:SES) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $375.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,276 shares of company stock worth $85,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SES AI by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

