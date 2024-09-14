Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 107.0% in August

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the August 15th total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

STSS remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. 318,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,777. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.