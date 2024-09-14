Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 107.0% in August

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the August 15th total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
STSS remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. 318,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,777. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
