Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

