Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 114,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

