Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of -426.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

