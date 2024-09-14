Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Frontier Developments to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.32) in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £97.17 million, a P/E ratio of -440.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 336.31 ($4.40).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

