Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.

RCDO stock opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £295.55 million, a PE ratio of -47,500.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 500.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 477.30. Ricardo has a one year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 536.22 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

