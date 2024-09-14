Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ricardo
Ricardo Price Performance
Ricardo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ricardo
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.