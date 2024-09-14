Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 27.7%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.