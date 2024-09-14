Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 27.7%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

