Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 43.0%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $5.26 during trading on Friday. 7,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $467.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

