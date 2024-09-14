Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Grows By 44.9%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,757 shares of company stock worth $4,075,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 662,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,187. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

