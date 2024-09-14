Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Rises By 200.0%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84.

Get AOT Growth & Innovation ETF alerts:

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.