Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Rises By 200.0%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
