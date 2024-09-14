Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Declines By 30.7%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Artemis Gold Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,298. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
