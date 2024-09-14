Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 93.9%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 13.3 %

Augusta Gold stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 32,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.92. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.93.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

