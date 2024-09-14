Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Rises By 45.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $254.40.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beneficient Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,404,967.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,511.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,404,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,511.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,625 shares of company stock worth $1,778,328. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

