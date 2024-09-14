Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Rises By 45.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of BENF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $254.40.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
