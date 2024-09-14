Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Grows By 498.7%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 498.7% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 8.7 %

Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 411,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Blue Star Foods has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a negative return on equity of 204.29%.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

