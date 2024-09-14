Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Declines By 84.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYNO remained flat at $11.38 during trading hours on Friday. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,222. byNordic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

