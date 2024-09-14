Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Grows By 412.1%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 412.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Shares of CPCAY stock remained flat at $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

