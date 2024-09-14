Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rises By 77.1%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
CGIFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 13,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.54.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
