Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rises By 77.1%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

CGIFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 13,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

