Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Increases By 30.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHSCO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

