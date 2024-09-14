Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Drops By 64.9%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,075. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1741 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

