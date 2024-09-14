Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rises By 229.9%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enel
Enel Stock Performance
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Enel Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enel
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.