Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rises By 229.9%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Enel Stock Performance

ENLAY remained flat at $7.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,429. Enel has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

