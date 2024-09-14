Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Increases By 294.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %
FCNCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 26,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,562. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
