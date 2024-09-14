Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Drops By 39.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. 15,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.05. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

