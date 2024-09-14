Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Grows By 400.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.43. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $98.18.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

