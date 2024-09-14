Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Decreases By 37.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 68,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,117. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

