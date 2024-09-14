Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Decreases By 37.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 68,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,117. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
