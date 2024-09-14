Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declines By 38.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.67. 144,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTH. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,698,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,733,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

