Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Drops By 41.2%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.8 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $13.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.