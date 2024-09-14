Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Drops By 41.2%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.8 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $13.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.